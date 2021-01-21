Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Numbrs raises CHF27m

Numbrs raises CHF27m

After a tough, Covid-19-hit, 2020, Zurich-based account aggregation app Numbrs says it managed to secure CHF27 million in funding for the year, in large part thanks to investment from a firm owned by one of its co-founders.

In May, Numbrs warned that it would have to cut its headcount in half after a funding round in the "high double-digit million range" fell through.

The company now says it managed to secure CHF27 million throughout the year, CHF17.5 million of which came from Saidler & Co Finance, which is owned by Martin Saidler, who helped launch Numbrs.

In November, Numbrs changed its business model and has since focused on a paid software-as-a-service subscription model in Germany and the UK.

The new capital will be used to accelerate this rollout and a move into Spain, Italy and France.

Fynn Kreuz, managing partner, Numbrs, says: “We are pleased to have successfully completed our 2020 fundraising activities in the difficult market environment induced by the Covid-19 pandemic."

