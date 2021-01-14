Quantile banks £38 million in fresh funding

London-headquartered Quantile, a provider of risk management software for derivatives portfolios, has received a £38 million minority investment from growth equity firm Spectrum Equity.

Quantile’s algorithms make it possible for clients to target and reduce certain risk characteristics, such as gross notional or initial margin requirements, without changing the overall risk profile or valuation of their portfolio.



Since launching in 2017, Quantile has eliminated trillions of dollars of gross notional of OTC derivatives through compression and billions of dollars in margin through its counterparty risk reduction service. Clients include the G15 top tier global banks, regional banks and other large institutional market participants.



The firm says the fresh capital will be used to develop new services and expand into new markets.