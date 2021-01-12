Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Octobank

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Czech Republic neobank targets e-shops and merchants

Czech Republic neobank targets e-shops and merchants

Czech Republic-based Octobank is launching what it claims is Europe's first neobank dedicated to SMB e-shops and merchants.

The startup has introduced a freemium plan for small merchants registered in the Czech Republic that includes a business Iban account and debit card, expenses and transaction management tools, and recurring payments, invoicing and payroll services.

It is then offering a range of extra premium services such as extra Iban accounts in local currencies, insurance, micro loans, and payment acceptance tools. Customers will pay either commission or monthly subscriptions for these.

All services are offered through the web and Android and iOS apps, with the company promising online biometric-based onboarding, verification and authentication.

Bogdan Atanasiu, CEO, Octobank, says: "Octobank comes as the response to the small and medium-size businesses’ needs to access banking, payments and beyond solutions easily, quickly and securely, but also to have all of these solutions interconnected in one environment, resulting in a more efficient and less expensive way to contract such services and products."

Related Companies

Octobank

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2020

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Are Financial Infrastructure Partnerships the Future of Banking?, [Webinar] Are Financial[Webinar] Are Financial Infrastructure Partnerships the Future of Banking?

Trending

Trending

  1. There is no reason to sell. What will happen to Bitcoin and Ethereum?

  2. 15 DevOps Trends to Watch for in 2021

  3. OCC approves the use of stablecoins for banking transactions

  4. Simple shuts down

  5. HSBC signs for Silent Eight compliance tech

Research
See all papers »
Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty