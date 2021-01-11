Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

NCR Cardtronics

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Automated teller machines and network services Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NCR makes $1.7bn offer for Cardtronics

NCR makes $1.7bn offer for Cardtronics

NCR has made a cash offer worth more than $1.7 billion to buy Cardtronics, trumping a bid made late last year for the ATM operator by Apollo Global Management and Hudson Executive Capital.

ATM manufacturer NCR says it is offering $39 a share for Cardtronics, beating the $35 per share deal proposed by Apollo and Hudson.

Cardtronics runs 285,000 ATMs in 10 countries and claims giant banks and merchants, as well as small businesses among its clients.

Michael Hayford, CEO, NCR, says: "Cardtronics’ debit network is highly complementary to NCR’s payments platform and will enable the combined company to seamlessly connect retail and bank customers while capitalizing on the banking industry’s transition toward infrastructure outsourcing."

Related Companies

NCR Cardtronics

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Automated teller machines and network services Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: What's next for open source technology and modernising payments? - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

NCR

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Are Financial Infrastructure Partnerships the Future of Banking?, [Webinar] Are Financial[Webinar] Are Financial Infrastructure Partnerships the Future of Banking?

Trending

Related News
CMA preps investigation into Cardtronics' deal to buy rival

CMA preps investigation into Cardtronics' deal to buy rival

Trending

  1. There is no reason to sell. What will happen to Bitcoin and Ethereum?

  2. 15 DevOps Trends to Watch for in 2021

  3. OCC approves the use of stablecoins for banking transactions

  4. Simple shuts down

  5. HSBC signs for Silent Eight compliance tech

Research
See all papers »
Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty