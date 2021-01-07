Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Pennylane

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Accounting Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Pennylane picks up $18.4 million in funding

Pennylane picks up $18.4 million in funding

French fintech startup Pennylane has snagged $18.4 million in funding to grow its array of bookeeping and financial management tools.

The Pennylane platform enables small business owners to view all of their real-time financial data in a single place.

Arthur Waller, co-founder and CEO of Pennylane, says: "Entirely developed in-house, this solution is connected to many third-party tools and offers excellent user experience by integrating extremely advanced features to make it a real day-to-day decision-making tool.”

Founded just last year, the startup has generated a $2.4 million in revenue, hired about 30 accountants and 15 developers, and now supports 500+ SME customers on a daily basis.

The new round of funding flows from existing investors Global Founders Capital and Partech and follows a $4.3 million seed round back in May 2020.

Related Companies

Pennylane

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Accounting Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Industry Sentiment Report] Managing Compliance and Growth

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Are Financial Infrastructure Partnerships the Future of Banking?, [Webinar] Are Financial[Webinar] Are Financial Infrastructure Partnerships the Future of Banking?

Trending

Trending

  1. There is no reason to sell. What will happen to Bitcoin and Ethereum?

  2. OCC approves the use of stablecoins for banking transactions

  3. 2021 Predictions

  4. Banks push for UK to increase contactless limit to &#163;100

  5. Trump signs executive order banning the use of Chinese payments apps

Research
See all papers »
The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Managing Compliance and Growth

Managing Compliance and Growth