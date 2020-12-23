Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

European Central Bank (ECB) SIA

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Italian banks rally round digital euro

Italian banks rally round digital euro

The Italian Banking Association is to kick of a techncial feasibnility study on the use of distributed ledger technology for a future digital euro.

The initiative comes at the urging of the European Central bank for EU nations to contribute to the public policy debate around the creation of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) covering the Euro-zone.

The experimentation project is divided into two work areas: one involving the infrastructure and distribution model to analyse technical feasibility, and the second focusing on programmability to experiment with use cases that can differentiate the central bank’s digital euro from the electronic payments already available.

The first work area will be carried out in collaboration with SIA, in synergy with the ABI Lab Chain banking infrastructure which already has 100 active nodes distributed throughout Italy, as well as with the banks that operate within it. So far the framework has been used for the development of an interbank reconciliation system.

The second work area will be divided into several working groups that will focus on use cases and will work in collaboration with the banks and NTT Data, PWC and Reply, which have made their resources available to the project. The initiative is open to all interested banks.

Related Companies

European Central Bank (ECB) SIA

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Payments 2020

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new mar[New Impact Study] Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets

Trending

Related News
No rivalry between public and private digital currency solutions – European Commission
/payments

No rivalry between public and private digital currency solutions – European Commission

ECB moves a step closer to the creation of a digital euro
/crypto

ECB moves a step closer to the creation of a digital euro

Lagarde makes case for digital euro

11 Sep

Dutch National Bank to lead way in digital euro development

21 May

Banque de France and SocGen test digital euro

20 May

Italian banks go live on Spunta Banca DLT platform

28 Apr

Banque de France plans CBDC experiments

02 Apr

Trending

  1. Hackers use mobile emulators to steal millions of dollars from bank accounts

  2. Citi builds fintech marketplace

  3. Fiserv acquires Ondot

  4. Visa explores offline exchange of digital currencies

  5. Blockchain trends in 2021: Expect the unexpected

Research
See all papers »
The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Managing Compliance and Growth

Managing Compliance and Growth