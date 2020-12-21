Trading analytics startup Tradefeedr raises $3 million

IPGL, the private investment company run by Michael Spencer, founder and former CEO of Icap and NEX, has become a cornerstone investor in trade anlytics startup tradefeedr.

Tradefeedr allows clients to query and analyse their FX trading data from participating liquidity providers and ECNs via a standardised API, enabling them to improve the quality of their trade execution.



Over the past year the startup has signed up 14 liquidity providers and a number of clients to use the platform, including Goldman Sachs, UBS, XTX Markets and Insight Asset Management.



The majority of the new $3 million cash injection comes from IPGL, with support from Seth Johnson, former CEO of NEX Markets, who joins the board as chairman.



Tradefeedr was established in 2018 by Balraj Bassi and Alexei Jiltsov, who had previously worked together at Lehman Brothers and launched Blacktree, a macro systematic hedge fund.



Bassi says: “We believe that our platform will deliver significant benefits to market participants, through improving collaboration and giving better access to trading information, which will lead to enhanced decision making. There is a huge demand for greater transparency in financial markets and Tradefeedr can help meet that demand.”