Related Companies

Synechron Attra

Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Synechron acquires Australian payments technology provider Attra

Financial consultancy Synechron is continuing its acquisition streak with a deal to take over Australian-based payments provider Attra.

This acquisition of Attra marks the second deal Synechron has closed in the past six weeks, following the October takeover of Citihub Digital, a London and New York-based financial technology consulting firm for the financial services industry.

Founded in 1995, Attra's card and payments technology complements the digital, consulting, and technology services that Synechron currently provides for its clients, adding 2000 employees and expanding its global footprint.

Faisal Husain, co-founder and CEO of Synechron, says: "Attra’s end-to-end payments technology services will blend nicely with our digital transformation capabilities. Moving forward, our combined workforce will top 10,000 employees and annual revenue of $650M+. The enhanced competencies that Attra brings will allow us to further advance our clients’ banking & digital payment technology services while ensuring regulatory compliance.”

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Avendus Capital is Attra’s financial advisor on this transaction.

