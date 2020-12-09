PayPal reward email ruled misleading

PayPal has been taken to task by the UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) over an email sent to customers offering a £10 reward for using their account.

Earlier this year, PayPal sent out an email with the headline “We’re giving you £10 to use online with PayPal” followed by a clickable “Save Offer” button.



However, in the email's small print PayPal says that the offer applies only to the first 28,527 customers that take advantage.



The ASA received a complaint arguing that the subject line and headline claims were misleading because they did not make sufficiently clear that the offer was limited.



In response to the complaint, PayPal insisted that it had communicated the limited nature of the offer clearly. However, the ASA has told the firm that the email must not be sent in the same form again.