Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Marketing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
PayPal reward email ruled misleading

PayPal reward email ruled misleading

PayPal has been taken to task by the UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) over an email sent to customers offering a £10 reward for using their account.

Earlier this year, PayPal sent out an email with the headline “We’re giving you £10 to use online with PayPal” followed by a clickable “Save Offer” button.

However, in the email's small print PayPal says that the offer applies only to the first 28,527 customers that take advantage.

The ASA received a complaint arguing that the subject line and headline claims were misleading because they did not make sufficiently clear that the offer was limited.

In response to the complaint, PayPal insisted that it had communicated the limited nature of the offer clearly. However, the ASA has told the firm that the email must not be sent in the same form again.

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Marketing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[White Paper] Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux, [White Paper] Paving the[White Paper] Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Trending

Trending

  1. Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai: ‘Online has been a lifeline in Southeast Asia’

  2. Nutmeg joins Starling Marketplace

  3. HSBC appoints Steven Van Wyk Group CIO

  4. Stripe makes banking-as-a-service play

  5. Bank of England called to account over &#163;50 billion in missing banknotes

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Core Banking 2020

The Future of Core Banking 2020

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Securing the API Ecosystem

Securing the API Ecosystem