Sber unveils cloud-based AI model training platform

Sber has developed a cloud platform for AI model training that the Russia bank says will help data scientists push ahead with their experiments.

Developed by the bank's SberCloud unit, Machine Learning Space (ML Space) takes advantage of Sberbank's supercomputer, Christofari, to ensure that resource-intensive models take hours - rather than weeks or months - to train.



Christofari, says Sber, is licensed to work with personal data, while ML Space also allows teams of any size to work together, regardless of location.



The bank and some of its partners are already using ML Space but it will be made available to others from December at "one of the lowest" prices in the world.