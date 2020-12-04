Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BBVA

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Telecomms
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BBVA establishes joint venture loans business with Telef&#243;nica

BBVA establishes joint venture loans business with Telefónica

BBVA and Telefónica have established a joint venture company to sell loans to consumers and companies in Colombia.

Together, the bank and the telco have created Movistar Money Colombia, jointly controlled on a 50/50 basis, that will market loans to the over 19 million clients Telefónica has in Colombia.

The company plans to begin operations in the second quarter of 2021, with different products launched in phases, starting with loans for the purchase of terminals. Discretionary loans and business loans will be presented in a second phase.

The current agreement is specific to Colombia, but both companies say they will consider expansion to other South American countries

Jordi García Bosch, head of new businesses and strategy in clients solutions at BBVA, comments: “BBVA aims to offer the best financial products and services to Colombian clients, with a unique proposal in Colombia that is the fruit of BBVA’s leadership in digital banking. This agreement represents a boost to our strategy to continue growing and reaching new customers through agreements with leading players in their sectors, like Telefónica.”

Related Companies

BBVA

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Telecomms
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Accelerating Enterprise-Wide Innovation with Cloud Migration and Data Governance

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industr[New Impact Study] Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Trending

Related News
Spanish banks complete tests of programmable payments for smart contracts
/payments

Spanish banks complete tests of programmable payments for smart contracts

BBVA explores product sales via Amazon

BBVA explores product sales via Amazon

BBVA to leverage Intel partnership for data mining and AI

05 Dec 2019

BBVA's Propel invests in psych/AI startup DataSine

08 Feb 2019

Trending

  1. Revolut launches Web app

  2. Lloyds Bank is first in the world to connect to Swift gpi Instant

  3. Stripe makes banking-as-a-service play

  4. ABN Amro to cut 2800 jobs; sell headquarter offices

  5. Monzo pockets another &#163;60 million in funding

Research
See all papers »
Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Securing the API Ecosystem

Securing the API Ecosystem

The Future of Payments 2020

The Future of Payments 2020