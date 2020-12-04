Belgian banks enlist Auriga for shared ATM network

Belgium's big four banks have called in vendor Auriga to manage their new network of bank-neutral ATMs.

In Belgium - as in much of Europe - the rise of contactless and mobile payments has led to a significant decline in the use of cash and a sharp downturn in ATM withdrawals - leading to an oversupply of machines in city centres and sparse distribution in remote locations.



Earlier this year Belfius, BNP Paribas Fortis, ING and KBC decided to address the issue through the creation of the 'Belgian ATM OPtimalisation INitiative' (Batopin), building a new shared state-of-the-art cash machine infrastructure.



Auriga will be providing complete end-to-end management of the new ATM network, including software development and management, maintenance, security and other managed services, including monitoring, transaction processing, cash management and asset management.



The infrastructure will run on a single software platform based on Auriga’s multivendor integrated ATM acquiring solution called Auriga WinWebServer. This, says the vendor, means Batopin will be able to replace existing ATMs with the latest network neutral self-service machines.



Kris De Ryck, CEO, Batopin, says: “We’re responding to how our customers want easy access to cash. By partnering with Auriga who have unrivalled deep expertise and knowledge in next generation ATMs, we can optimise Batopin’s internal operations and minimize the total cost of ownership while ensuring our banks’ consumers remain delighted with their self-service experience.”