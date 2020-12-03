Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Financial inclusion Payments Retail banking Regulation & Compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
US lawmakers introduce act to make stablecoin issuers get banking charter

US lawmakers introduce act to make stablecoin issuers get banking charter

A group of US lawmakers has introduced legislation designed to protect consumers from the risks posed by stablecoins such as Libra by requiring issuers to obtain a banking charter.

Put forward by three Democrat members of Congress - Rashida Tlaib, Jesús “Chuy” García, and Stephen Lynch - the Stablecoin Tethering and Bank Licensing Enforcement (Stable) Act, aims to ensure the issuance and related commercial activities of such currencies are strictly regulated.

The lawmakers argue that digital currencies whose value is permanently pegged to or stabilised against a conventional currency like the dollar, pose new regulatory challenges while also represent a growing source of the market, liquidity, and credit risk.

They also claim that the Covid-19 pandemic has left many low and moderate income Americans shut out of traditional financial services. This has left them turning to alternative fintech options, making them vulnerable to bad actors looking to issue stablecoins.

Tlaib, García and Lynch specifically cite the Facebook-backed Libra project, saying that "Facebook has attempted to take advantage of the financial exclusion and gap in the market". Without regulation, projects like this "inherently" present a promise of the potential for “predatory inclusion,” “digital redlining,” and the “colour of surveillance".

This week Libra rebranded as Diem in an attempt to stress its independence from Facebook as it seeks regulatory approval for a 2021 launch.

The Stable Act would not only require stablecoin issuers to get a banking charter, but also to follow all appropriate banking regulations, secure approval from the Fed, the FDIC and appropriate banking agent six months before issuance, and to get FDIC insurance or maintain reserves at the Federal Reserve to ensure that all stablecoins can be readily converted into dollars, on demand.

Says Tlaib: "Getting ahead of the curve on preventing cryptocurrency providers from repeating the crimes against low- and moderate-income residents of colour that traditional big banks have is—and has been—critically important.

"From the OCC to the Federal Reserve to those peddling stablecoins, the protections the Stable Act would make possible are more needed than ever amid a pandemic that will breed riskier financial decisions out of necessity because our federal government continues to fail us all by not providing adequate relief legislation."

Read the full document:Download the document now 72.6 kb (PDF File)

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Financial inclusion Payments Retail banking Regulation & Compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industr[New Impact Study] Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Trending

Related News
Libra rebrands as Diem in effort to distance itself from Facebook
/crypto

Libra rebrands as Diem in effort to distance itself from Facebook

ECB warns the future of money is at stake as Facebook preps January crypto launch
/crypto

ECB warns the future of money is at stake as Facebook preps January crypto launch

EBAday 2020: Stablecoins could pose threat to level playing field in payments landscape

25 Nov

US govt backs effort to use stablecoin to get aid to Venezuela

25 Nov

G20 presented with stablecoin oversight report

13 Oct

OCC gives banks stablecoin guidance

22 Sep

BofE governor calls for early stablecoin regulation

04 Sep

Trending

  1. Revolut launches Web app

  2. Lloyds Bank is first in the world to connect to Swift gpi Instant

  3. ECB warns the future of money is at stake as Facebook preps January crypto launch

  4. ABN Amro to cut 2800 jobs; sell headquarter offices

  5. TransferWise wins restricted banking licence in Australia

Research
See all papers »
Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Securing the API Ecosystem

Securing the API Ecosystem

The Future of Payments 2020

The Future of Payments 2020