Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

OPEN BANKING Personal finance robo-advisor
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nutmeg joins Starling Marketplace

Nutmeg joins Starling Marketplace

Two of the UK's most prominent fintechs are coming together as digital bank Starling adds robo-adviser Nutmeg to its marketplace.

Starling customers will now be able to connect their personal and sole trade accounts to the investments or pension products that they hold on Nutmeg's platform.

Starling's marketplace aims to bring together financial products from different providers to offer a more fully rounded service to its customers.

This integration of Nutmeg products into the Starling platform will provide customers with a "full picture of their finances at their fingertips," says Nutmeg chief operating officer, Matt Gattrell. "We know that helping people to have a clearer pictre of their financial circumstances is crucial and even more in front of mind at the moment,"

Those customers without a Nutmeg account will also be able to register one through Starling's marketplace.

The digital wealth manager views the intgration as an opportunity to grow its client base, which currently numbers 100,000, through visibility in front of Starling's customers which number over a million.

 

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

OPEN BANKING Personal finance robo-advisor
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [White Paper] Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Unlocking the Value of Data in Wealth Management, [Webinar] Unlocking the Value of Data in[Webinar] Unlocking the Value of Data in Wealth Management

Trending

Related News
Starling Bank moves into profit
/retail

Starling Bank moves into profit

Starling Bank follows Monzo with new charging structure
/retail

Starling Bank follows Monzo with new charging structure

Monzo, Starling and the lessons for challengers post-Covid

18 Aug

Trending

  1. Revolut launches Web app

  2. Lloyds Bank is first in the world to connect to Swift gpi Instant

  3. ECB warns the future of money is at stake as Facebook preps January crypto launch

  4. ABN Amro to cut 2800 jobs; sell headquarter offices

  5. TransferWise wins restricted banking licence in Australia

Research
See all papers »
Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Securing the API Ecosystem

Securing the API Ecosystem

The Future of Payments 2020

The Future of Payments 2020