Nutmeg joins Starling Marketplace

Two of the UK's most prominent fintechs are coming together as digital bank Starling adds robo-adviser Nutmeg to its marketplace.

Starling customers will now be able to connect their personal and sole trade accounts to the investments or pension products that they hold on Nutmeg's platform.



Starling's marketplace aims to bring together financial products from different providers to offer a more fully rounded service to its customers.



This integration of Nutmeg products into the Starling platform will provide customers with a "full picture of their finances at their fingertips," says Nutmeg chief operating officer, Matt Gattrell. "We know that helping people to have a clearer pictre of their financial circumstances is crucial and even more in front of mind at the moment,"



Those customers without a Nutmeg account will also be able to register one through Starling's marketplace.



The digital wealth manager views the intgration as an opportunity to grow its client base, which currently numbers 100,000, through visibility in front of Starling's customers which number over a million.



