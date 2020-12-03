Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Digit

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking Start ups

Keywords

robo-advisor
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Digit moves into robo-investing

Digit moves into robo-investing

San Francisco-based money management and savings startup Digit has added an automatic investing tool to its app.

Digit brands itself as a financial wellness specialist that has helped its users automatically save $5 billion and pay down over $150 million in debt. The firm's algorithm analyses users' income and spending patterns, looks at their goals and takes part of their income for savings or debt payment.

Now, the firm is putting the same data and knowhow into a feature that automatically moves money into retirement and/or investing accounts.

Digit says that its offering beats other investing tools because it doesn't require users to have predictable disposable incomes - something particularly important during the economic uncertainty caused by Covid-19.

Says a blog: "Digit's algorithm makes sure you're always improving your financial health in a way that's right for you. And unlike other investing tools, Digit looks at your larger financial picture so that you can make real progress on all your financial goals at once."

For investing, customers make a long term goal for their investment account and answer one question. Digit then matches them with a conservative, moderate, or aggressive portfolio of diversified ETFs and sets aside what they can "afford" and invests that money directly into a portfolio every few days.

For retirement, the app matches users with a Roth or Traditional IRA based on income and picks a diversified portfolio based on age. Digit puts money aside and invests it in the retirement every month.

Related Companies

Digit

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking Start ups

Keywords

robo-advisor
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [White Paper] Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[White Paper] Securing the API Ecosystem, [White Paper] Securing the API Ecosystem[White Paper] Securing the API Ecosystem

Trending

Trending

  1. Revolut launches Web app

  2. ECB warns the future of money is at stake as Facebook preps January crypto launch

  3. Lloyds Bank is first in the world to connect to Swift gpi Instant

  4. ABN Amro to cut 2800 jobs; sell headquarter offices

  5. TransferWise wins restricted banking licence in Australia

Research
See all papers »
Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Securing the API Ecosystem

Securing the API Ecosystem

The Future of Payments 2020

The Future of Payments 2020