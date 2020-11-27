Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Iceland goes live with new RTGS and instant payments platform

The Central Bank of Iceland (CBI) has gone live with a new real-time gross settlement system (RTGS) and instant payment platform.

The Central Bank of Iceland manages all interbank payments in the country: it currently processes up to one million payments per day with peaks of 160,000 per hour - despite the small population of just over 365,000 inhabitants.

The new system has been developed in order to manage up to 5 million payments per day and each transaction is on average processed in less than 40 milliseconds.

Developed by Italy's SIA, the new payments infrastructure has been implemented as a single platform capable of processing bank-to-bank, P2P, P2B and B2B transactions in a consolidated operating model.

Sturla Pálsson, director for markets department of the Central Bank of Iceland, comments: “An efficient and secure payment system is one of the prerequisites for smooth, normal business transactions in a modern economy. We need to use the best available tools at all times."

