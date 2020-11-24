Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Shopping app Joom secures e-money licence

European shopping marketplace Joom has secured an e-money licence in Luxembourg to propel the launch of a new Europe-wide cash transfer app, JoomPay.

Joom, which claims 150 million downloads across Europe, says the JoomPay app allows users to send and receive money using just an e-mail address or phone number to any recipient, regardless of whether they use JoomPay or not.

JoomPay also provides users with a European Iban and an optional payment card with cashback and bonuses.

Yuri Alekseev, CEO and co-founder of JoomPay, says the company wants to emulate the success of Square Cash or Venmo in the United States.

"Since Covid-19 started, we’ve seen a significant decline in cash usage," he says. "People can’t meet as easily as before but still need to send money, and we offer a viable alternative."

JoomPay public beta version is available for download in the App Store and Play Store — it already has more than 15,000 clients. The company will release the new version of the app under its own licence to the general public later this winter.

