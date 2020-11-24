Shopping app Joom secures e-money licence

European shopping marketplace Joom has secured an e-money licence in Luxembourg to propel the launch of a new Europe-wide cash transfer app, JoomPay.

Joom, which claims 150 million downloads across Europe, says the JoomPay app allows users to send and receive money using just an e-mail address or phone number to any recipient, regardless of whether they use JoomPay or not.



JoomPay also provides users with a European Iban and an optional payment card with cashback and bonuses.



Yuri Alekseev, CEO and co-founder of JoomPay, says the company wants to emulate the success of Square Cash or Venmo in the United States.



"Since Covid-19 started, we’ve seen a significant decline in cash usage," he says. "People can’t meet as easily as before but still need to send money, and we offer a viable alternative."



JoomPay public beta version is available for download in the App Store and Play Store — it already has more than 15,000 clients. The company will release the new version of the app under its own licence to the general public later this winter.

