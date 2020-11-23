Cynergy Bank contracts with Google Cloud and Wipro to blend human touch with neobanking know-how

SME bank Cynergy Bank has contracted with Google Cloud and Wipro for the build of a digital relationship platform, aligning face-to-face contact with the technical know-how of an app-only startup.

Launched in 2018 and serving the SME and mass affluent segment, Cynergy Bank says the new platform will be purpose-built for those customers who still value human service blended with neobank technology.



Set for go live in 2021, the platform will provide staff with dynamic data on customers metrics and the digital delivery of a suite of new product offerings.



Nick Fahy, CEO of Cynergy Bank, says digital banks have focused their efforts on app-based delivery while large banks continue to adopt a ‘one size fits all approach’ to their small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and client relationships.



“Many customers’ needs continue to fall between two stools," he says. "The neobanks focus their efforts on app-based delivery and large banks, in their rush to digitise, have failed to recognise that businesses, are looking for human relationship management from their bank as well as the latest digital technologies.”