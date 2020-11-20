Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Channels

Markets Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Crypto exchange launches Vietnamese-Dong pegged stablecoin

Crypto exchange launches Vietnamese-Dong pegged stablecoin

Cryptocurrency exchange VNDC is launching a Vietnamese Dong-pegged stablecoin that is 100% backed by collateral held by Hong Kong-based regulated trustee First Digital Trust.

Token holders will be able to redeem the stablecoin, VNDC 2.0, for fiat currencies from anywhere in the world via Swift wires. Alternatively, holders can swap the stablecoin for dong via the exchange.

VNDC says its stablecoin is designed to boost international transactions with Vietnam by providing a compliant remittance solution built on Ethereum that is fast, low-cost, borderless, and operates 24/7.

Tam Tran, CEO, VNDC, says: "Vietnam has always been an early adopter of cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies and we are very excited to be the first exchange to bring a transparent VND stablecoin to the market to meet the growing demand of our digital asset communities as well as international investing during the global Covid-19 pandemic."

Kory Hoang, CEO of Stably, which is powering the project, adds: "In addition to making trading crypto in Vietnam easier, the country already has a thriving digital asset community which will greatly benefit from a VND-pegged stablecoin that is transparent, trustworthy, frictionless and borderless."

Channels

Markets Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Share your views - Take the Annual Finextra Fintech Industry Survey here

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Embracing Technology for Successful & Sustainable Wealth Management, [On-Demand[On-Demand Webinar] Embracing Technology for Successful & Sustainable Wealth Management

Trending

Related News
G20 presented with stablecoin oversight report
/crypto

G20 presented with stablecoin oversight report

Bank-issued stablecoin used for e-commerce payment
/crypto

Bank-issued stablecoin used for e-commerce payment

Stablecoins pose AML threat - FATF

16 Jul

Facebook to hire 50 stablecoin staff in Dublin

20 Apr

Canadian dollar-pegged stablecoin launches

11 Feb

Trending

  1. FCA issues warning on unauthorised fintech Lanistar

  2. PwC spins out fintech unit

  3. Mastercard adds A2A functionality for business payments

  4. Lloyds to close 56 branches

  5. Santander acquires Wirecard merchant technology assets

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Identity 2020

The Future of Identity 2020

Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets

Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets

Digital Transformation Accelerated

Digital Transformation Accelerated