Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Douugh

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Douugh goes live in the US

Douugh goes live in the US

Neobank and smart money management app Douugh is moving out of beta and officially launching to the wider US market.

The US launch comes a month after Douugh began trading on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) following a $6 million Series A fund raise and a reverse takeover of Australian telco ZipTel.

Douugh offers a subscription-based financial wellness platform, which helps customers with money management, paying off debt, saving more each month, and building up their wealth by using a 'smart' bank account and Mastercard debit card.

The app has been in beta with US customers since the middle of last year thanks to a partnership with Choice Bank.

Douugh founder and CEO, Andy Taylor says: “We are following in the footsteps of successful international fintechs Afterpay and Xero by listing early in our growth cycle on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). Similar to the path of their fundraising, this allows us access to capital while building valuation.”

Since listing last month, Douugh’s share price has increased over 1274% to a market cap of AU$220m.

The US launch also marks the introduction of Douugh’s Bills Jar feature with a linked virtual card, which helps users track and cover their fixed and recurring outgoing expenses.

Users also have the ability to connect their existing bank, investment accounts and credit cards to get a single view of their financial position through open banking.

Says Taylor: “We are trying to do to banking what Tesla is doing to the automotive industry. We see open banking and autonomous AI technology to be the next frontier in fintech, and the biggest disruption to happen to such a stale industry vertical that has only really experienced linear improvement over time."

Related Companies

Douugh

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [White Paper] Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Embracing Technology for Successful & Sustainable Wealth Management, [On-Demand[On-Demand Webinar] Embracing Technology for Successful & Sustainable Wealth Management

Trending

Related News
Neobank Douugh lists on ASX
/startups

Neobank Douugh lists on ASX

ZipTel to acquire US money management app Douugh
/startups

ZipTel to acquire US money management app Douugh

AI-driven finance app Douugh partners Choice Financial for checking account

06 Nov 2017

Trending

  1. PwC spins out fintech unit

  2. Open banking – an open shop but empty shelves

  3. Visa rolls out Fintech Partner Connect programme

  4. Mastercard adds A2A functionality for business payments

  5. Goldman Sachs in talks to acquire Trading Technologies

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Identity 2020

The Future of Identity 2020

Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets

Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets

Digital Transformation Accelerated

Digital Transformation Accelerated