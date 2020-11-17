Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

FICO

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Fico calls for action on Bounce Back loan fraud

Fico calls for action on Bounce Back loan fraud

The UK government should start using network analytics to start rooting out the billions of pounds in potential fraud related to its coronavirus 'Bounce Back' loans, says Fico.

The government has handed out billions in emergency pandemic loans to British businesses over the last few months but the National Audit Office has warned that taxpayers could lose as much as £26 billion from fraud, organised crime or default.

With payments not due on loans for the first 12 months, Fico's Matthew Cox says that any potential fraud is festering and it will be harder to recover money a year on.

Calling on government to act now, Cox says: "Don’t wait until the payments are due to start — using advanced link analysis, you can find all the connections between loans, like common phone numbers or company names or addresses.

"Get all the data together, use the analytics to find everyone who made more than one application, put all those into a bucket, then start contacting them. The money may be gone, but no one can abscond with it, they can’t even leave their house!"

Banks should consider using automated notifications, like SMS and App Push for account holders that have made an application, says Cox.

Related Companies

FICO

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Register for the webinar - Payments Modernisation: Interoperability fuels the transformation of Cross-Border Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Annual Payments Survey Report 2020] Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive,,[Annual Payments Survey Report 2020] Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Trending

Trending

  1. ING-owned Payvision branded as the &quot;Netherlands Wirecard&quot; by EFRI

  2. Open banking – an open shop but empty shelves

  3. Visa rolls out Fintech Partner Connect programme

  4. Goldman Sachs in talks to acquire Trading Technologies

  5. Apple Pay becomes a must-have payment option for banks - Loup Ventures

Research
See all papers »
Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets

Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets

Digital Transformation Accelerated

Digital Transformation Accelerated

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive