Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Barclays Bank Monzo

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Cards Chatbot E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ticketmaster find &#163;1.25m over data breach that led to fraud on thousands of cards

Ticketmaster find £1.25m over data breach that led to fraud on thousands of cards

Ticketmaster has been fined £1.25 million over a 2018 data breach which saw the payment details of millions of people compromised, with tens of thousands of cards subjected to known fraud.

The UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) says Ticketmaster "failed to put appropriate security measures in place" to prevent a cyber-attack on a third-party-hosted chatbot installed on its online payment page.

The breach, which began in early 2018, compromised the names, payment card numbers, expiry dates and CVV numbers, of up to 9.4 million customers across Europe, including 1.5 million in the UK.

Despite the fact that Monzo, Barclays, CBA, Barclaycard, AmEx and Mastercard all told Ticketmaster about potential fraud on cards, for weeks the "company failed to identify the problem," says the ICO. It took nine weeks from being warned about possible fraud for the firm to start monitoring the network traffic through its online payment page.

Some 60,000 payment cards belonging to Barclays customers were subjected to known fraud, while Monzo had to replace 6000 cards over suspected fraudulent use.

James Dipple-Johnstone, deputy commissioner, ICO, says: "Ticketmaster should have done more to reduce the risk of a cyber-attack. Its failure to do so meant that millions of people in the UK and Europe were exposed to potential fraud."

The fine only relates to the breach from 25 May 2018, when new rules under GDPR came into effect.

Related Companies

Barclays Bank Monzo

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Cards Chatbot E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Sibos 2020 Report] Digital Transformation Accelerated

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] How can Irish banking move from Open Banking to Open Finance?, [On-Demand Webina[On-Demand Webinar] How can Irish banking move from Open Banking to Open Finance?

Trending

Related News
From data security darling to cyber fall guy, Monzo experiences a breach of its own

From data security darling to cyber fall guy, Monzo experiences a breach of its own

Ticketmaster confirms data breach three months after warning from banks

Ticketmaster confirms data breach three months after warning from banks

Trending

  1. Google app enables banks to lock Android devices over credit defaults

  2. ING-owned Payvision branded as the &quot;Netherlands Wirecard&quot; by EFRI

  3. Open banking – an open shop but empty shelves

  4. Experian lets Brits use Netflix subscriptions to boost credit scores

  5. Visa rolls out Fintech Partner Connect programme

Research
See all papers »
Digital Transformation Accelerated

Digital Transformation Accelerated

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry