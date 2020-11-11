Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
AppBrilliance snags $3m to take on payment processing industry

AppBrilliance snags $3m to take on payment processing industry

Open payment startup AppBrilliance has raised over $3 million in a seed funding round joined by Studio VC.

Austin-based AppBrilliance is seeking to disrupt the $4 trillion payment processing industry with its non-custodial technology promising true open payments and banking.

With the industry still largely relying on legacy “pull-based” card-processing rails, US businesses pay over $120 billion a year to process consumer payments, says AppBrilliance.

It is bidding to shake things up with its non-custodial Money API, removing barriers to interacting with bank accounts, enabling instant and secure “push” payments to consumer’s favourite businesses.

AppBrilliance says Money API enables next-generation real-time payments and contactless check-out experiences both in-app and in-browser that reduce payment processing costs by 75% or more.

C Eric Smith, CEO, AppBrilliance, says: "Our patented technology is breaking down barriers in the payments and banking space with far reaching implications for both.

"With our seamless non-custodial solutions, we enable real-time open-payments ecosystems that allow businesses to move away from expensive debit and credit processors."

Digital payments will be discussed in depth at EBAday 2020. For delegate passes, register now and join leaders from across Europe's payments ecosystem as EBAday addresses 'The Turning Point in Payments Transformation'.

