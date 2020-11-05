Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Vivid Money

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
German challenger Vivid Money raises €15 million

German challenger Vivid Money raises €15 million

Vivid Money, a mobile banking startup funded by Russia's Tinkoff Bank, has raised €15 million in a Series A round to support expansion and product development

Founded in 2019 by Artem Yamanov and Alexander Emeshev, the app-only bank formally launched in Germany in June.

Using the Vivid Money app, users can open an account for free in just a few minutes and manage their finances via their smartphone.

The account comes with a free metal Visa debit card for secure payments and cash withdrawals, and features cashback programmes, sub-accounts in foreign currencies and, in the near future, investment products.

Vivid Money is working together with solarisBank, which provides its fully licensed Banking-as-a-Service platform, and with Visa as an exclusive payment technology partner for Europe.

Vivid Money says the latest funding round, led by Ribbit Capital, gives the business a €100 million valuation.

Says co-founder Yamanov: "The retail savings and investments market in Europe is ripe for disruption, being both gigantic and old-fashioned at the same time. The partnership with Ribbit Capital gives us even more opportunities to complete our product in all its facets. With this financing round, we are now a big step closer to our goal of offering an incomparable investment product throughout Europe".

Related Companies

Vivid Money

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Embracing Technology for Successful & Sustainable Wealth Management

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Distilling Disparity: Which API model will banks adopt to shape the future of ba[On-Demand Webinar] Distilling Disparity: Which API model will banks adopt to shape the future of banking?

Trending

Related News
Vivid Money taps solarisBank and Visa for launch in Germany
/startups

Vivid Money taps solarisBank and Visa for launch in Germany

Trending

  1. Will China be the world&#39;s first cashless society?

  2. Wipro to acquire Finastra partner Encore Theme

  3. Soci&#233;t&#233; G&#233;n&#233;rale CIO: how BaaS is future-proofing banking business models

  4. BBVA demonstrates safety of new blank payment cards in public display

  5. FCA changes Open Banking ID requirements for life after Brexit

Research
See all papers »
Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?

Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?