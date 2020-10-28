Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

European Central Bank (ECB)

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

REAL TIME PAYMENTS Reporting/compliance Sepa Trade execution Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ECB blames third-party network device for Target2 collapse

ECB blames third-party network device for Target2 collapse

The European Central bank has blamed a software defect at a third party technology provider for an outage that downed the Target2 settlement system for almost 11 hours on Friday.

With Target2 down, and the backup site failing to boot up, central banks and financial institutions across the Eurozone were unable to process transactions, transfer liquidity, or settle securities transactions.

On Sunday the ECB had ruled out a “cyber-related incident” as a cause, but a recent update on the central bank's site states that that “the root cause has been found in a software defect of a third party network device used in the internal network of the central banks operating the Target2 service on behalf of the Eurosystem.”

It adds: “The Eurosystem has taken measures to prevent this from happening in the future and will discuss it with the vendor.”

Today's announcement also states:

  • Target2 and T2S opened and closed normally on the two business days following the incident, i.e. Monday, 26 October and Tuesday, 27 October 2020;
  • market participants have confirmed that they have resumed normal business operations and only a small number of reconciliation investigations is still ongoing;
  • the test environment for Target2 is available to the users;
  • the test environment for T2S is available as of Wednesday, 28 October 2020.

The ECB has not yet addressed why the failover nor contingency modules failed to operate.

Related Companies

European Central Bank (ECB)

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

REAL TIME PAYMENTS Reporting/compliance Sepa Trade execution Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [EBAday Online Webinar] Real-time payments and their global implications

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Embracing Technology for Successful & Sustainable Wealth Management, [Webinar] Embracing T[Webinar] Embracing Technology for Successful & Sustainable Wealth Management

Trending

Related News
ECB monitors cyber resilience in face of Covid-19 threat actors
/crime

ECB monitors cyber resilience in face of Covid-19 threat actors

ECB to test instant cross-currency payments via Target
/payments

ECB to test instant cross-currency payments via Target

ECB moves a step closer to the creation of a digital euro

02 Oct

Trending

  1. Sopra Steria falls victim to ransomware attack

  2. Target2 experiences total system failure, Sepa payments delayed

  3. Sopra Steria laid low by Ryuk Ransomware

  4. UBS to invest $200 million in fintech startups

  5. Ripple weighs move to London over XRP&#39;s security status

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020