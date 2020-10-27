Visa's Plaid takeover faces antitrust scrutiny - WSJ

The US Justice could sue to block Visa's $5.3 billion acquisition of bank data sharing startup Plaid over competition concerns, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Justice Department's antitrust division has been investigating the takeover but has not yet made a final decision on whether to take action, says the WSJ, citing sources.



Visa agreed the $5.3 billion deal in January for Plaid, which enable consumers to conveniently share their financial information with thousands of apps and services such as Acorns, Betterment, Chime, Transferwise and Venmo