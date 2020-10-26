Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
India preps fintech regulatory sandbox for smart city hub

Indian regulators have set out the framework for a fintech regulatory sandbox designed to help firms experiment in a live environment.

The sandbox will let established players and startups in the banking, capital markets and insurance sectors test products and services in a live environment with a limited number of real customers for a set time frame.

In addition, an innovation sandbox will let fintech firms test their technology in isolation from the live market but based on real market-related data.

The sandbox is being run by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), which was set up by the Indian government this year.

The IFSCA has been tasked with developing a world class fintech hub at an Indian smart city in Gandhinagar called the Gujarat International Finance Tec (Gift) City. The new sandbox will operate within the IFSCA in Gift City.

