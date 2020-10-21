Line launches 'social banking' platform in Thailand

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Line launches &#39;social banking&#39; platform in Thailand

Tech giant Line has begun offering integrated banking services to people in Thailand through its hugely popular social media platform.

Japan-based Line has joined forces with Thailand's Kasikornbank on Line BK, a "social banking" service.

From this month, Thai users can sign up for Line BK under the wallet tab in the Line app and then access a host of financial services.

Customers can open as many as five savings accounts, apply for a debit card, transfer money, make deposits and apply for loans.

Line plans to expand banking services into other countries, including Japan, Taiwan, and Indonesia.

