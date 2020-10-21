Line launches 'social banking' platform in Thailand

Tech giant Line has begun offering integrated banking services to people in Thailand through its hugely popular social media platform.

Japan-based Line has joined forces with Thailand's Kasikornbank on Line BK, a "social banking" service.



From this month, Thai users can sign up for Line BK under the wallet tab in the Line app and then access a host of financial services.



Customers can open as many as five savings accounts, apply for a debit card, transfer money, make deposits and apply for loans.



Line plans to expand banking services into other countries, including Japan, Taiwan, and Indonesia.