Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

AxiomSL

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Financial Crime Wholesale banking Cloud

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Thoma Bravo agrees AxiomSL acquisition

Thoma Bravo agrees AxiomSL acquisition

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo has agreed to buy a controlling stake in cloud-enabled risk management and regulatory reporting technology outfit AxiomSL. Financial terms were not disclosed.

AxiomSL's ControllerView data management and analytics platform delivers over 5000 risk and regulatory reports across 55 jurisdictions and 110 regulators.

Thoma Bravo says it will use its enterprise software expertise to help the vendor grow a customer base that already includes FS giants such as Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.

Brian Jaffee, a principal at Thoma Bravo, says: "The problems AxiomSL's solutions help solve are only getting more complicated, and we believe the company is well-positioned to deliver for its customers, especially as more of this critical functionality moves to the cloud."

The deal is slated to close by the end of the year, subject to customary conditions.

Related Companies

AxiomSL

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Financial Crime Wholesale banking Cloud

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Open Banking: Is attack the best form of defence?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

AxiomSL

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How can Irish banking move from Open Banking to Open Finance?, [Webinar] How can Irish ban[Webinar] How can Irish banking move from Open Banking to Open Finance?

Trending

Trending

  1. Sopra Steria falls victim to ransomware attack

  2. Target2 experiences total system failure, Sepa payments delayed

  3. Sopra Steria laid low by Ryuk Ransomware

  4. UBS to invest $200 million in fintech startups

  5. Ripple weighs move to London over XRP&#39;s security status

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020