Thoma Bravo agrees AxiomSL acquisition

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo has agreed to buy a controlling stake in cloud-enabled risk management and regulatory reporting technology outfit AxiomSL. Financial terms were not disclosed.

AxiomSL's ControllerView data management and analytics platform delivers over 5000 risk and regulatory reports across 55 jurisdictions and 110 regulators.



Thoma Bravo says it will use its enterprise software expertise to help the vendor grow a customer base that already includes FS giants such as Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.



Brian Jaffee, a principal at Thoma Bravo, says: "The problems AxiomSL's solutions help solve are only getting more complicated, and we believe the company is well-positioned to deliver for its customers, especially as more of this critical functionality moves to the cloud."



The deal is slated to close by the end of the year, subject to customary conditions.