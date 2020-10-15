Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

PayPal Extend

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
PayPal Ventures invests in extended warranty outfit Extend

PayPal Ventures invests in extended warranty outfit Extend

Extend, an American startup that helps merchants offer extended warranties and protection plans, has raised $40 million in a Series B funding round led by Meritech Capital and joined by PayPal Ventures

Great Point Ventures and Shah Capital Partners also joined the round for Extend, which is promising to re-invent the "broken and antiquated" customer experience associated with extended warranties and protection plans.

A fully licensed administrator, Extend eliminated the traditionally cumbersome and frustrating process of filing a claim by allowing customers to file and have their claim approved in seconds through a customer service chatbot.

The firm claims that its proprietary machine learning framework is able to deliver three to four times the average attach rate of legacy protection plans, helping it to sign up the likes of Peloton, Traeger Grills, Shopify and Magento.

Woodrow Levin, CEO, Extend, says: "Product protection plans can be a huge lifesaver for consumers and a powerful revenue generator for retailers. Extend is serving both of these groups by dramatically reducing integration overhead for merchants, and making extended warranties something that consumers can trust and rely on."

Related Companies

PayPal Extend

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Watch the On-Demand Webinar: Leveraging Real-Time Data to Improve Efficiencies and Build Revenue Streams

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Prioritising real-time payments today, not tomorrow, [Webinar] Prioritising real-time paym[Webinar] Prioritising real-time payments today, not tomorrow

Trending

Trending

  1. Sopra Steria falls victim to ransomware attack

  2. Target2 experiences total system failure, Sepa payments delayed

  3. Sopra Steria laid low by Ryuk Ransomware

  4. UBS to invest $200 million in fintech startups

  5. Ripple weighs move to London over XRP&#39;s security status

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020