Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Greenlight Financial Technology

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments Start ups

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Greenlights raises $215m for kids debit card

Greenlights raises $215m for kids debit card

Greenlight Financial Technology, the startup behind an app and debit card for kids, has joined the unicorn club after closing a $215 million Series C funding round at a $1.2 billion valuation.

The series was led by Canapi Ventures and TTV Capital with participation from Bond, DST Global, Goodwater Capital, Fin VC and Relay Ventures. JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo have previously invested.

Atlanta-based Greenlight combines a "smart" debit card with an app to help kids improve their financial literacy while giving parents controls on spending.

Parents can pay allowances, manage chores and set flexible, store-level spend controls, while kids explore lessons in earning, saving, spending and giving.

Launched in 2017, the company now serves more than two million parents and kids, who have collectively saved more than $50 million.

The new funding will be used to push this growth, with the firm gearing up to roll out a revamped app and investing tools in the next few months.

Related Companies

Greenlight Financial Technology

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments Start ups

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Distilling Disparity: Which API model will banks adopt to shape the future of banking?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digitising your customer onboarding and business processes in uncertain times, [[On-Demand Webinar] Digitising your customer onboarding and business processes in uncertain times

Trending

Related News
JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo invest in kids debit card Greenlight

JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo invest in kids debit card Greenlight

Greenlight raises $16m for kids' debit card

Greenlight raises $16m for kids' debit card

Trending

  1. The fintech barbarians are no longer at the gate - they’ve been invited inside

  2. FinCen leaks throw doubt on banks&#39; AML efforts

  3. Deutsche Bank to close 20% of German branches

  4. PayPal and Capital One vets launch One banking app

  5. EU could force Apple to open up iPhone NFC functionality

Research
See all papers »
Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions