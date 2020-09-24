Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Petal

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Credit referencing and support
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Petal raises $55m for credit card targeting underbanked

Petal raises $55m for credit card targeting underbanked

Petal, a US credit card startup that is ditching traditional credit scores in an effort to sign up young people and the underbanked, has closed a $55 million Series C funding round led by Valar Ventures.

Rosecliff Ventures, Afore Capital, RiverPark Ventures, Great Oaks Venture Capital, GR Capital, Nelstone Ventures, Abstract Ventures, Ride Ventures, The Gramercy Fund, Adventure Collective, Starta Ventures, and NFL star Kelvin Beachum, Jr joined the round, which brings Petal's total funding to more than $100 million.

Petal offers a Visa credit card that people can qualify for even if they’ve never used credit before. Instead of relying solely on credit scores, the firm has built proprietary technology that analyses banking history—measuring creditworthiness based on income, spending, and savings.

The process, referred to as “Cash Scoring”, measures economic fundamentals that aren’t typically considered in a credit approval decision, helping people that traditionally have trouble getting credit.

Once approved, customers get a mobile app where members can automate payments, track their credit scores, manage subscriptions, and stay on top of their spending.

Petal says that helping more people get access to credit is becoming even more important during the Covid-19 pandemic when people with low scores or no history are finding it increasingly difficult.

"Traditional credit scores have become less reliable in the COVID economy, forcing mainstream banks to significantly scale back access to credit at a time when many people need it most,” says Jason Gross, CEO, Petal. “Cash flow scoring allows Petal to continue making credit available even in these volatile economic conditions.”

Related Companies

Petal

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Credit referencing and support
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Fighting Account Opening Fraud with Digital Identity

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digitising your customer onboarding and business processes in uncertain times, [[On-Demand Webinar] Digitising your customer onboarding and business processes in uncertain times

Trending

Related News
Petal raises $30m for credit card aimed at unbanked

Petal raises $30m for credit card aimed at unbanked

Petal raises $13m for credit card aimed at people without credit history

Petal raises $13m for credit card aimed at people without credit history

Trending

  1. The fintech barbarians are no longer at the gate - they’ve been invited inside

  2. FinCen leaks throw doubt on banks&#39; AML efforts

  3. Deutsche Bank to close 20% of German branches

  4. Aussie startup unveils open banking-powered corporate credit card

  5. EU could force Apple to open up iPhone NFC functionality

Research
See all papers »
Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions