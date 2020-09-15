JP Morgan and Blackrock tap Saphyre AI tech to automate account opening

JP Morgan’s Securities Services and BlackRock have turned to fintech Saphyre to digitise their account opening workflows.

Saphyre says its US patent-approved AI technology eliminates manual processes for buy-side firms opening accounts with custodians and broker-dealers.



The platform is designed to offer seamless communication between clients, custodians and broker dealers by eliminating emails and phone calls and providing real-time capabilities that display the status and next steps, action ownership and provides a transparent audit trail.



Digitisation of account information inputs, pre-population of redundant data including market-specific documentation, and elimination of manual processes and wet ink signatures, all speed up the account opening experience.



Liliane Ancona, managing director, BlackRock, says: "With Saphyre, we’re reducing hours of work down to minutes and ensuring our funds are ready to trade more quickly all on a single platform."