Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Banco Santander Barclays Bank HSBC Lloyds Banking Group NatWest Tech Nation

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK banks sign Fintech Pledge

UK banks sign Fintech Pledge

Some of the UK's biggest banks have signed a government-backed pledge to improve collaboration with fintech firms.

Launched by Tech Nation with support from HM Treasury, the Fintech Pledge is designed to boost the sector by helping to establish efficient and transparent commercial partnerships between banks and fintech firms.

Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, NatWest and Santander have already signed the pledge, the key principles of which require them to provide clear guidance to technology firms on the onboarding process.

The banks will - within six months of signing the pledge - provide a dedicated landing page and a named contact, as well as guidance and feedback to firms looking for partnerships.

John Glen, Economic Secretary to the Treasury says: “The UK is already the best place in the world to start and grow a Fintech, and we’re committed to that remaining the case as our economy bounces back. So I welcome the Fintech Pledge from some of our leading banks and look forward to more firms becoming signatories.”

Mark Ashton Rigby, Group COO, Barclays, adds: “Helping technology companies to start up and scale is a key part of our role as a bank. The Fintech Pledge will support transparent and efficient collaboration between Barclays and early-stage Fintech companies, which will ultimately provide solutions, products and services to benefit our customers and clients."

Meanwhile, Tech Nation's Fintech Delivery Panel has added representatives from Monzo, Transferwire, OakNorth and Atom.

Related Companies

Banco Santander Barclays Bank HSBC Lloyds Banking Group NatWest Tech Nation

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Fighting Account Opening Fraud with Digital Identity

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] The Art and Science of Customer Relationships , [Webinar] The Art and Science of Customer[Webinar] The Art and Science of Customer Relationships

Trending

Related News
UK fintech growth programme invites applications

UK fintech growth programme invites applications

Trending

  1. Starling Bank launches Kite cards for kids

  2. Google Cloud hires Derek White to lead FS business

  3. Mastercard launches CBDC testing platform for central banks

  4. Standard Chartered introduces Amazon instalment payment programme

  5. Lagarde makes case for digital euro

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption