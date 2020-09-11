Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Big data
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Startup offers trading in &#39;value of human success&#39;

Startup offers trading in 'value of human success'

Forget companies, gold and bitcoin, a London-based startup is promising to use AI and big data to let investors trade the economic value of successful people - from sports stars to politicians to social media influences.

Aqua Digital Rising says it has used big data analytics linked to AI to construct indices based on humans.

Hundreds of data points, covering things like social influence and financial performance, are collected and analysed and then benchmarked against peer groups to allow a value to be created for individuals.

When trading opens early next year, investors will be able to trade the value of over 2000 individuals - including business people, entrepreneurs and movie stars - based on real-time pricing.

Yasin Sebastian Qureshi, head of strategy, Aqua, says: "For the first time in history investors will be able to invest in the source of all value creation: the individual human being.

"We are using mathematics, AI, machine learning and big data analysis to create alt-assets which allow investors to identify and put a value on success."

Having so far funded the venture themselves, the Aqua founders are now planning to carry out a raise on the Eureeca Crowd Funding platform next month.

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Big data
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Accelerating technical onboarding to win new corporate payments clients

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Digitising your customer onboarding and business processes in uncertain times, [Webinar] D[Webinar] Digitising your customer onboarding and business processes in uncertain times

Trending

Trending

  1. HMRC puts &#163;3 million Open Banking project out to tender

  2. Starling Bank follows Monzo with new charging structure

  3. Starling Bank launches Kite cards for kids

  4. Google Cloud hires Derek White to lead FS business

  5. Visa faces EU scrutiny over digital wallet licencing rules

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption