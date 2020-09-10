Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Groww

Indian investment app Groww raises $21.4 million

Indian investment app Groww raises $21.4 million

Groww, an investment app aimed at Indian millennials, has raised a $21.4Mn Series B funding round from US-based VC firm Ribbit Capital along with existing investors Sequoia India and Y Combinator.

Three-year old Groww currently offers commission-free investing in mutual funds via its website, Android and IOS app for free. The company has attracted 2.5 Mn+ users across India, with more than 60% of them coming from outside of the top six cities.

More than two-thirds of users who start on Groww, are first-time investors, drawn in by the app's simplified user interface.

The company says it will use the new funding to grow its team size to 200+ and add new stock trading facilities, including the ability to invest in US-listed securities.

Lalit Keshre, co-founder and CEO, Groww, said, “We started Groww with a mission to democratise financial services in India. Today, we are the go-to platform for the new generation of investors. This round will enable us to strengthen our team to build exciting products - very soon, users will be able to invest in stocks on Groww.”

The new round brings the total raised to date by the Bangalore-based firm to $59 million.

