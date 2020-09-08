Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Ohpen acquires mortgage fintech Davinci

Ohpen acquires mortgage fintech Davinci

Dutch fintech Ohpen has acquired cross-border loan and mortgages Software as a Service (SaaS) provider Davinci.

The acquisition extends Ohpen's core banking product range into the mortgage market, complementing its existing range of plug-and-play products for savings, investments, loans and current accounts.

Davinci deploys machine learning and AI to process and approve mortgage loans.

The combined company will have a headcount of 350 and $35 million revenue

Matthijs Aler, CEO at Ohpen, comments: “ We are a growing company with huge ambitions. Together, we intend to lead the charge in directly challenging incumbent providers with outdated technology.”

