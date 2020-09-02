Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Singapore&#39;s Atlantis launches neo bank in India

Singapore's Atlantis launches neo bank in India

Singaporean fintech firm Atlantis is entering the Indian market with Neo-Bank, an app-based banking platform targeting millennials and Gen-z.

Neo-Bank is pushing the concept of 'self-driven finance' by providing its customers with a smart, personalised platform with an initial focus on India and South-East Asia.

The company initially has its eyes on India's 10 million-plus youth segment. Atlantis claims a waitlist of 5000 users and expects to onboard 3000 registrants within its first three months, offering a range of personal financial management tools, investment options and a companion savings account and bank card.

"With the technology ecosystem evolving fast, young consumers have been looking for a platform that is more than a place where they can park their savings. Neo-Bank understands their relationship with money and will help them manage their finances hassle-free," says Vineet Jain, COO, Neo-Bank, India.

