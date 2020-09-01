Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

IBM Financial Services ANZ Banking Group Commonwealth Bank of Australia Westpac

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Oz lenders ready to roll out bank guarantee blockchain platform to general public

Oz lenders ready to roll out bank guarantee blockchain platform to general public

ANZ, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac, IBM and Scentre Group are to formally launch a blockchain-based platform that reduces the time to issue a bank guarantee from one month to one day.

The commercial roll out of the platform, dubbed Lygon, follows a successful pilot with 20 businesses last year that transformed the cumbersome, paper-based, slow and costly bank guarantee process into digital form.

Thousands of merchants around Australia need bank guarantees to secure a lease over a retail tenancy. Historically, these guarantees have been issued manually and on paper, with the process taking up to a month.

Lygon slashes the time to as little as a day, while also promising to reduce the risk of fraud and the potential for errors.

Lygon chairman Nigel Dobson says: “The commercialisation of the Lygon platform represents a significant milestone for blockchain technology in Australia and globally.

“We’ve gone from a proof of concept to a newly incorporated company and commercially available platform in two years - at a time when the demand for digital has never been stronger."

Operating as a stand alone company jointly owned by the five founder members, Lygon will open to the general public in early 2021.

Related Companies

IBM Financial Services ANZ Banking Group Commonwealth Bank of Australia Westpac

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] The Critical Role of Agile Technology for Credit Portfolios - Register Now!

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Accelerating technical onboarding to win new corporate payments clients, [Webinar] Acceler[Webinar] Accelerating technical onboarding to win new corporate payments clients

Trending

Related News
Oz lenders and IBM team on bank guarantee blockchain platform

Oz lenders and IBM team on bank guarantee blockchain platform

ANZ and Westpac put bank guarantees on the distributed ledger

ANZ and Westpac put bank guarantees on the distributed ledger

Trending

  1. PayPal introduces interest-free buy-now-pay-later product

  2. Decades old software led to Citi&#39;s $1 billion transfer headache

  3. Nationwide implements Speed Layer tech

  4. ECB cautions against the power of Big Tech in financial services and cloud provision

  5. Bank-issued stablecoin used for e-commerce payment

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks