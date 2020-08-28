NerdWallet buys UK's Know Your Money

American personal finance outfit NerdWallet is eyeing international expansion after acquiring UK-based comparison site Know Your Money. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Know Your Money has a 15-year history in the UK price comparison market, helping Brits find the best deals on things like loans, business bank accounts and mortgages.



NerdWallet says that the pandemic has increased the number of people turning online to access financial information and services, making it an ideal time to strike.



Know Your Money will become a NerdWallet subsidiary and all executives and employees will be staying on.



Tim Chen, CEO, NerdWallet, says: "Recently, the volatility of the stock market, unemployment, and plunging interest rates have consumers facing financial challenges they've never dealt with before and searching for content and products to help them navigate their new normal.



"Because of this, there has never been a better time to expand the reach of our financial guidance and grow our business, and there is no better place to start than the UK."