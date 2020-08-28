Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nationwide Publicis Sapient

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nationwide implements Speed Layer tech

Nationwide implements Speed Layer tech

Nationwide Building Society has rolled out a new cloud-native Speed Layer to help it quickly deploy new products and services.

Developed with vendor Publicis Sapient over the last 18 months, the Speed Layer promises near real time data cache, improving speed, resilience and security.

It has already processed more than a third of a billion transactions with tens of thousands more being added each day. The system validates the ongoing accuracy of data, reconciling over 100,000 data items per second.

For customers, this means data will be available to app users far quicker than existing systems. This will start off with the login process but will include more interactions as the capability is extended, ultimately making processing times up to 500% faster.

David Burke, CTO, Nationwide, says: "Millions of our members are completing billions of digital transactions each and every year. We are always looking for ways to provide a faster, more convenient and more secure experience for our members.

"The implementation of our cutting edge Speed Layer does just that. By harnessing the power of cloud native technologies, we have built a new foundation for our digital services."

Related Companies

Nationwide Publicis Sapient

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Accelerating technical onboarding to win new corporate payments clients

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Digitising your customer onboarding and business processes in uncertain times, [Webinar] D[Webinar] Digitising your customer onboarding and business processes in uncertain times

Trending

Related News
Nationwide records surge in video calls during pandemic
/retail

Nationwide records surge in video calls during pandemic

Nationwide builds Covid chatbot
/retail

Nationwide builds Covid chatbot

Nationwide to close branches; reduce opening hours

24 Mar

Trending

  1. JPMorgan preps early 2021 launch for UK digital bank - Sky

  2. Railsbank bids for Wirecard UK

  3. Decades old software led to Citi&#39;s $1 billion transfer headache

  4. Pandemic drives surge in Open Banking-based payment initiation

  5. PRA challenges business models of new banks in consultation paper

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks