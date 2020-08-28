Nationwide implements Speed Layer tech

Nationwide Building Society has rolled out a new cloud-native Speed Layer to help it quickly deploy new products and services.

Developed with vendor Publicis Sapient over the last 18 months, the Speed Layer promises near real time data cache, improving speed, resilience and security.



It has already processed more than a third of a billion transactions with tens of thousands more being added each day. The system validates the ongoing accuracy of data, reconciling over 100,000 data items per second.



For customers, this means data will be available to app users far quicker than existing systems. This will start off with the login process but will include more interactions as the capability is extended, ultimately making processing times up to 500% faster.



David Burke, CTO, Nationwide, says: "Millions of our members are completing billions of digital transactions each and every year. We are always looking for ways to provide a faster, more convenient and more secure experience for our members.



"The implementation of our cutting edge Speed Layer does just that. By harnessing the power of cloud native technologies, we have built a new foundation for our digital services."