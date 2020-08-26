Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Payments
WorldRemit to acquire Sendwave

WorldRemit is to acquire Africa-focused remittance app Sendwave in a cash and stock transaction that will value the combined company at $1.5 billion.

Under the terms of the deal, Sendwave will continue to operate independently and retain its mobile applications, brand, management and employees and key partners. WorldRemit will act as a bridge to expand the app - "which makes sending money cross-borders as easy as sending a text" - into new markets in Latin America and Asia.

Will Fogel, CEO, Sendwave, says: “We’re eager to combine WorldRemit’s wide reach with our recipe for success in areas like Kenya, Ghana, and Nigeria. Together, we can achieve a better service for current and future users.”

In the last 12 months, ending 30 June 2020, WorldRemit and Sendwave have sent approximately $7.5 billion in transfers, generating approximately $280 million in revenue. On a pro forma basis, the combined company will have over 100 send licences including for every US state, across a network that includes 50+/150+ send/receive countries and almost 8,000 payments corridors.

