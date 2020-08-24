Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Swedish startup Open Payments raises €3 million

Swedish fintech Open Payments has raised €3 million in seed funding backed by Nordic VC Industrifonden.

Existing investors Brightly Ventures, Luminar Ventures, and angel investors also participated.

Founded by former iZettle and Microsoft alumni, Open Payments last closed a pre-seed investment of SEK1.3 million in May 2019.

With the new funding, the FSA-licenced firm says it will hire more staff as it bids to expand its account aggregation platform beyond its Nordic base in Sweden and Finland and into wider EU markets.

