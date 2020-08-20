Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Experian

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Experian handed over the details of 24 million SA consumers to a fraudster

Experian handed over the details of 24 million SA consumers to a fraudster

Credit brueau Experian has suffered a data breach that exposed the personal details of 24 million South African consumers and almost 800,000 businesses.

Experian admitted that it handed over the data to a fraudster posing as a client.

The criminal was hauled up by Police after the credit referencing agency alerted authorities to the incident.

"We have identified the suspect and confirm that Experian South Africa was successful in obtaining and executing an Anton Piller order which resulted in the individual’s hardware being impounded and the misappropriated data being secured and deleted," says the company in a statement. "We are continuing the legal process in this regard, including coordination with law enforcement and relevant authorities."

In a public notice on the breach, Nischal Mewalal, CEO of the bank-backed South African Banking Risk Information Centre, says: “The compromise of personal information can create opportunities for criminals to impersonate you but does not guarantee access to your banking profile or accounts. However, criminals can use this information to trick you into disclosing your confidential banking details.”

Experian states: "Our investigations do not indicate that any misappropriated data has been used for fraudulent purposes. Our investigations also show that the suspect had intended to use the data to create marketing leads to offer insurance and credit-related services.

Experian South Africa bureau’s infrastructure, systems and database have not been compromised."

Related Companies

Experian

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Digitising your customer onboarding and business processes in uncertain times, [Webinar] D[Webinar] Digitising your customer onboarding and business processes in uncertain times

Trending

Related News
T-Mobile fury at Experian data breach

T-Mobile fury at Experian data breach

Trending

  1. Marsalek joins Interpol&#39;s &#39;Most Wanted&#39; ranks

  2. DBS: Central banks &#39;troubled and intrigued&#39; by expansion in digital currency

  3. EU approves Mastercard takeover of Nets&#39; units, subject to concessions

  4. AmEx agrees Kabbage acquisition

  5. Monzo, Starling and the lessons for challengers post-Covid

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks