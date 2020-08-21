Challenger B2B fintech Parpera aims for $800,000 crowdfund target

Parpera, an Australian fintech building a digital ​banking ​alternative for businesses, freelancers, and entrepreneurs, has opened shares for trading with equity crowdfunding platform Equitise.

Founded by Daniel Cannizzaro, a former EY financial services management consultant, each Parpera share is valued at $5 with a minimum investment of $250. With a minimum funding target of $250,000, trading in Paropera shares is now at $400,000 with the aim of raising up to $800,000.



The firm says it will provide businesses with a digital wallet, card, payment, and money management capabilities via an in-app marketplace of third party providers.



The company has secured an initial strategic integration partnership with accounting software provider MYOB, which will provide Parpera with App Partner and App Marketplace integration and marketing access to ~1m Australian businesses.



Parpera founder Cannizzaro says the firm has an early waitlist of 1000 early registrations.



"Businesses are tired of having to manage their business finances via a patchwork of financial products, spreadsheets, invoicing, and accounting tools," he says. "It is costing them time, money and adding to the stress of running a business. Finally, Australian businesses will have a better way to manage their money."