Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Moov Financial

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Payments Developer Retail banking

Keywords

Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Moov raises $5.5m for open source banking platform

Moov raises $5.5m for open source banking platform

Moov Financial, the US startup behind an open source embedded banking platform, has raised $5.5 million in a seed funding round led by Bain Capital Ventures.

Canapi Ventures, Commerce Ventures, Gradient Ventures, RRE Ventures, Uncorrelated Ventures, and a slew of angel investors joined the round along with Veridian Credit Union which has also inked a partnership deal with Moov.

Founded by fintech veterans Wade Arnold and Bob Smith in 2018, Iowa-based Moov creates open-source infrastructure that makes is easier for businesses to send, receive and store money for their customers.

The firm says it is rebuilding banking infrastructure for a cloud-native world without any legacy technology dependencies. Its banking-as-a-service platform takes a developer-first approach of being open source, portable to cloud providers or on-premises, modular for customisation, and decoupled from any single bank program.

The new funding will be used to expand Moov's engineering team to accelerate the product roadmap, and pursue partnerships and enterprise agreements.

“Seamless banking services have become a consumer expectation for technology companies in the same way the internet, cloud, and mobile have done in the past,” says Arnold. "We see history being repeated in fintech where proprietary solutions were first to market and subsequently replaced by community-led efforts surrounding open source projects.”

Related Companies

Moov Financial

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Payments Developer Retail banking

Keywords

Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Incorporating RTGS, ISO 20022 and cross-border migration into payments modernisation plans

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[EBAday Online Webinar] Real-time payments and their global implications, [EBAday Online Webinar] Re[EBAday Online Webinar] Real-time payments and their global implications

Trending

Trending

  1. Marsalek joins Interpol&#39;s &#39;Most Wanted&#39; ranks

  2. DBS: Central banks &#39;troubled and intrigued&#39; by expansion in digital currency

  3. AmEx agrees Kabbage acquisition

  4. N26 faces off with employees over &#39;Works Council&#39;

  5. NatWest to cut 500 jobs and close London tech hub

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks