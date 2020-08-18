Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Citi takes hedge fund to court for return of $176m in fat-finger wire transfer

Citigroup is suing hedge fund Brigade Capital for the return of $176 million accidentally sent in a wire transfer screw up.

The money is part of the $900m the bank accidentally transferred to creditors of the struggling cosmetics company Revlon.

The bank says it meant to send Brigade just $1.5m to cover interest on a $174.7m loan the hedge fund holds.

It instead got $176.2m and has refused to repay the funds "despite crystal-clear evidence that the payments were made in error," Citigroup says in a filing to the Southern District of New York Court.

The bank says it meant to make interest payments on behalf of Revlon but transferred amounts more than 100 times the size intended. The bank is now chasing Revlon's creditors for recovery of overpaid sums.

