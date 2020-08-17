Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Card scammers target Ritz diners

Card scammers target Ritz diners

Crooks have snaffled dining reservation information from the Ritz hotel in London and used it to call customers in an effort to trick them into handing over their card details.

The hotel confirmed on Twitter that last week it discovered that its food and beverage reservation system suffered a "potential data breach".

No credit card details or payment information was compromised but the crooks have used what they did get to scam diners.

One woman told the BBC that she received a call that appeared to come from the hotel's phone number asking her to confirm her booking for afternoon tea.

The crooks told her that her card had been declined and asked for an alternative. She gave them her card details, which were then used to try to make several large purchases at retailer Argos.

The Ritz says it has contacted affected customers and alerted the Information Commissioner's Office.

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Digitising your customer onboarding and business processes in uncertain times, [Webinar] D[Webinar] Digitising your customer onboarding and business processes in uncertain times

Trending

Related News
Barclays reports surge in lockdown impersonation scams
/security

Barclays reports surge in lockdown impersonation scams

Banks join mobile industry to tackle Covid-19 scams
/security

Banks join mobile industry to tackle Covid-19 scams

Sharp rise in phishing attacks as scammers prey on Coronavirus fears

26 Mar

Trending

  1. Marsalek joins Interpol&#39;s &#39;Most Wanted&#39; ranks

  2. Barclays investigated for spying on employees

  3. N26 faces off with employees over &#39;Works Council&#39;

  4. NatWest to cut 500 jobs and close London tech hub

  5. Standard Chartered and Airtel team on African mobile money services

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks