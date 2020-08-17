Card scammers target Ritz diners

Crooks have snaffled dining reservation information from the Ritz hotel in London and used it to call customers in an effort to trick them into handing over their card details.

The hotel confirmed on Twitter that last week it discovered that its food and beverage reservation system suffered a "potential data breach".



No credit card details or payment information was compromised but the crooks have used what they did get to scam diners.



One woman told the BBC that she received a call that appeared to come from the hotel's phone number asking her to confirm her booking for afternoon tea.



The crooks told her that her card had been declined and asked for an alternative. She gave them her card details, which were then used to try to make several large purchases at retailer Argos.



The Ritz says it has contacted affected customers and alerted the Information Commissioner's Office.