Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Intuit Bank of Montreal

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Accounting Mobile & online banking Open APIs OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BMO builds API portal for QuickBooks data sharing

BMO builds API portal for QuickBooks data sharing

The Bank of Montreal (BMO) has developed an API portal to let small business customers easily share their data with Intuit's QuickBooks accounting software.

BMO says the portal will make sharing financial information with QuickBooks Online simple and save small business customers time, without needing to navigate between their online banking and accounting platforms.

The portal is currently being tested and piloted and will be rolled out nationally next year. Customers will retain ownership of their data and have the ability to consent to which data will be shared.

Brett Pitts, chief digital officer, BMO, says: "This collaborative relationship with Intuit Canada is an important step toward a larger open banking framework. We will continue to look for innovative opportunities that help our customers."

Related Companies

Intuit Bank of Montreal

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Accounting Mobile & online banking Open APIs OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?, [New Paper] Is Request to Pay th[New Paper] Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Trending

Related News
Big banks back Canadian launch of Financial Data Exchange
/retail

Big banks back Canadian launch of Financial Data Exchange

BMO unveils AI-powered PFM tool

BMO unveils AI-powered PFM tool

Trending

  1. Microsoft tests show SCA leads to checkout abandonment

  2. Barclays investigated for spying on employees

  3. NatWest to cut 500 jobs and close London tech hub

  4. N26 faces off with employees over &#39;Works Council&#39;

  5. Marcus to lead new Facebook Financial unit

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks