BMO builds API portal for QuickBooks data sharing

The Bank of Montreal (BMO) has developed an API portal to let small business customers easily share their data with Intuit's QuickBooks accounting software.

BMO says the portal will make sharing financial information with QuickBooks Online simple and save small business customers time, without needing to navigate between their online banking and accounting platforms.



The portal is currently being tested and piloted and will be rolled out nationally next year. Customers will retain ownership of their data and have the ability to consent to which data will be shared.



Brett Pitts, chief digital officer, BMO, says: "This collaborative relationship with Intuit Canada is an important step toward a larger open banking framework. We will continue to look for innovative opportunities that help our customers."