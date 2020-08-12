Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Habito

Keywords

Findex Mortgage processing
Habito raises &#163;35 million to revolutionise home buying

Habito raises £35 million to revolutionise home buying

UK digital mortgage outfit Habito has confirmed £35 million of investment as part of its Series C fund raise.

Habito offers a suite of service intended to take the pain out of buying a new house, including its own mortgage products, a digital brokerage service and an end-to-end home-buying package.

The overall investment round - comprising a Series C equity raise and Series C extension via a convertible loan note - was led by international venture capital firms and new investors Augmentum Fintech, SBI Group and mojo.capital.

The convertible loan was also matched by the UK Government's Future Fund, set up to help mitigate the Coronavirus crisis’ affect on the country’s startup ecosystem. It brings the total raised by Habito to just over £63 million since launching in 2016.

Daniel Hegarty, CEO and founder of Habito comments: “At Habito, we’re on a mission to make mortgages easier for anyone who wants to own a home in the UK. For too long, the odds have been stacked against customers who still have to put up with poor service, uncompetitive products and punishing loyalty penalties.”

